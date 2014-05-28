Pinterest Helps Small Businesses Increase Blog Traffic

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- With over 70 million loyal pinners, the social network Pinterest is an enormously popular platform that allows folks to “pin” images and ideas they like and share them with their social networks. More and more businesses are integrating Pinterest into their websites as a way to increase blog traffic.



A new blog post by digital marketing expert Mandy McEwen, Founder and President of Mod Girl Marketing, explains eight ways Pinterest can be used by entrepreneurs and small businesses to boost a blog’s success.



The post, “8 Ways Pinterest Can Help Your Blog” can be viewed at http://www.8waysin8days.com/8-ways-pinterest-can-help-blog/.



McEwen’s tips include making a blog more visual, promoting blog posts with Pinterest “pins,” creating tutorials fans can promote on Pinterest and more.



“With Pinterest, businesses can create highly visual content for their blogs that can then be shared on this popular social network, thus exposing themselves to a sizable and very motivated audience,” McEwen said. “Our newest ‘8 Ways’ blog post offers some easy-to-implement ideas for businesses that will help them increase their reach by harnessing the power of Pinterest.”



“8 Ways in 8 Days” is a short ebook written by McEwen that includes insider marketing and digital branding tips drawn from McEwen's extensive online marketing experience. Guests can subscribe to the "8 Ways in 8 Days" e-newsletter at http://www.8waysin8days.com to learn how to start generating increased website traffic in just 8 days.



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is a full-service, boutique online marketing firm that provides effective social media management, digital branding, marketing and design services to a variety of businesses. From coast to coast, Mod Girl Marketing has helped numerous businesses transform their digital presence from bland to brilliant. Contact Mod Girl Marketing at 800.388.7732 or by email at info@modgirlmarketing.com. Follow Mod Girl Marketing on Twitter for a fresh flow of Internet marketing ideas.