Pinterest Marketing Guide Teaches Entrepreneurs to Turn Pins Into Sales

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- People love Pinterest. So, it makes sense that entrepreneurs want to tap this popular social media outlet to grow their business. The challenge for most, however, is figuring out how to tell their company’s story in a visually compelling way. For years, social media marketing guru Michael Clarke has been learning by trial and error what works. He shares his best Pinterest marketing tips in the audiobook Pinterest Marketing That Doesn't Suck.



“Most small business folks aren't sure what to do with Pinterest,” says Clarke. “They figure it's too new. Or, it's just for women. Or, it's all about yoga pants and cashmere sweaters, and doesn't offer much to marketers who aren't selling physical, fun products.”



In just under 90 minutes, Pinterest Marketing That Doesn't Suck proves those skeptics wrong by outlining helpful strategies that work for any type of business. Using the same witty style as the other four audiobooks in his Punk Rock Marketing Collection, Clarke’s Pinterest marketing guide includes seven killer strategies for getting more followers, four keys to the perfect pin, six tips for running a buzz worthy Pinterest contest, and a lot more.



“I can’t wait to put Michael’s tips into practice,” says marketer Olivia Zan. “Best advice on how to take the best pics with your smartphone, how to set up your profile and most importantly, how to make money on Pinterest.”



Pinterest Marketing That Doesn't Suck is available now for download from Amazon.



To get a FREE copy of the brand-new ebook "The 'I Don't Have Time for Social Media' Guide to Social Media" head over to PunkRockMarketing.com today!