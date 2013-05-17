Pioneer Digital Now Assists in Creating Resourceful Mobile Websites Compatible for iPhones and Android Phones

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Pioneer Digital, a complete Web solution provider in Dubai now assists its clients by creating resourceful mobile websites compatible for iPhones and Android phones for a better browsing experience. With its growing importance and popularity, mobile browsing is the new buzz word among prospects and hence Pioneer Digital aims to capture their attention by giving their customers a real taste of newness.



One of the representatives at Pioneer Digital stated “At Pioneer Digital, we offer our customers the best mobile web design in Dubai with the help of WordPress, Joomla, Drupal or other CMS. Ours websites are compatible with mobile as well as smart phone browsers to help you get visitors from both the mediums. Our web designers from Dubai have the required expertise to develop websites that are compatible to all mobile browsers. ”



The experienced team of mobile web designers at this company has the required expertise to develop websites that are compatible to all mobile browsers. The designers thoroughly test these websites again and again once developed completely for its compatibility with various mobile browsers to ensure clients’ complete satisfaction.



Apart from browser-friendly websites, the company is also known for developing SEO-friendly websites, and providing web hosting services in Dubai with a difference and dedication that has made this company a leader in Dubai. Clients can reach this leading company through its social media page available in Twitter.



About Pioneer Digital

Pioneer Digital is a well-known web development company in Dubai. They have got highly qualified IT professionals who are known to provide custom website designing solutions, SEO services and are placed well above others in the competition. With a innovative initiative by small group of specialized designers, they have now developed themselves as large group of professionals and cater to a large number of customers from Dubai and around the world. They are known for their creative and dedicated employees who keep their clients ahead of their competitors. To know more visit: http://pioneerdigital.ae