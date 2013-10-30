Pioneer of Brazilian Keratin Treatment Offers Services and Products to Interested Clients

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Marcia Teixeira, a company that pioneered Keratin treatment in the United States, is now offering their services to clients who are interested in Keratin Treatment. The company is also distributing their products to people who have attended their training class for styling and have received a certificate.



Marcia Teixeira offers several treatments depending on the texture of the hair of their client. Their treatments are named original, advanced, chocolate, soft, and soft chocolate. Although the treatments vary based on hair texture, they all aim to reduce frizz and revive the hair to its original beauty and health. All of these treatments also use the company’s very own hair products and shampoos that are proven to be more effective than other brands. Marcia Teixeira also offers the usual salon services such as hair styling and the like. Aside from these, the company also has a product line that they distribute to retailers around the United States. Their products include shampoos, conditioners, serums, masques, and sprays. These products are used to revitalize the hair by giving it its daily dose of moisture, vitamins, and protection. These products are also used to maintain the quality of the hair in between salon visits. It is best to regularly use these products to keep the hair in its best shape each time and every time. Be reminded though that not all of these products are necessary in keeping the hair vibrant.



Marcia Teixeira is a company that was founded in 2006 by Marcia Teixeira. She has lent her name to the company because of her popularity as the pioneer of Keratin treatment in the country. The company uses Teixeira’s very own keratin treatment and Keratin blowout when they service their clients. They are also selling their products which are all researched and developed by themselves.