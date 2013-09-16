Pioneer Road Based "Wasatch Contract Manufacturing" Was Appointed 2013 Best "Liquid Contract Manufacturer" for Snyderville Basin, UT Consumers Due to Their Professionalism, Pharmaceutical Quality & Unmatched Experience with "Personal Care"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/



Wasatch Labs’ Core Competencies are:



Anti-Aging

Gene Expression

Neuro-Peptides

Cosme-ceuticals (Skin Care)

Skin “Energy Systems”

OTC Products (Sanitizers, SunScreens, etc)

SPF: Sun Protection

Liquid Nutritionals and Juices

Unique Skin Treatments (Intimacy, Sanitation, and “plumping” products)

Think of Wasatch Labs when considering sourcing a secondary manufacturer for your existing products or perhaps a reliable, experienced laboratory for product development.



Wasatch Lab’s Competitive Advantages include:



In-House Capabilities (Packaging Engineering, Formula Development, Manufacturing)

International Capabilities

Total Customer Support

Complete Supply Chain Management

cGMP



Imagine, Best People Helping You - WPD - CONTACT Tab http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvIH8bU5mBo

Certain basic product development requires a nominal fee – check with Sales for the details. However, for more standard development projects, we charge to cover lab time and testing labor; although these services are not profit centers for us. For more involved product development we usually ask for a $2,500 retainer. A $2,500 credit will be given to you on your first order. Determination of which section of the Product Development pricing structure your company falls into is made by our Master Chemist and provided to you prior to any development beginning.



Here are our first few steps to get started with Wasatch:



1. Execute an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement)

2. Fill out Credit Application (Send it to us)

3. Fill out Tax Paper (Send it to us)

4. Set up Consultation / Planning Conference



Operating Hours

-Regular Schedule: 7 AM-5 PM Monday-Thursday

-Office Staff: 8 AM-5 PM Monday-Friday

-Production Flex Time: 7 AM-7 PM

-Night and Graveyard Shifts: Available upon demand



How many Employees?

15 Office Staff, 76 Regular Employees, 5-50Temporary/On-Demand Employees



ABOUT US

Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.