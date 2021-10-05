Pioneer Waterproof Hearing Aids to Flourish in Global Market with CAGR of 13.1% by 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- Technological advancements have led to the development of hearing aids from being big devices that cause complications to state-of-the-art hearing devices that can inherit a variety of features. Undemanding and advanced waterproof hearing aids are thus, expected to surge in demand during the forecast period. QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global Waterproof Hearing Aids Market Insights and Forecast to 2027" predicting the potential growth opportunities that lie in the global market. According to the report the global waterproof hearing aids market is expected to reach a total of US$1061 mn by the end of 2026 from US$442 mn in 2019, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



Resolved Perspiration Issue to Boost Demand for Waterproof Hearing Aids



The demand for hearing aids to be waterproof is rising as conventional hearing aids suffer damages if they come in contact with water. Conventional hearing aids do not guarantee safety if they came in contact with water, thus demand for waterproof hearing aids is likely to rise in demand. Customers have a variety of daily chores that include coming in contact with water such as cleaning, swimming, and other activities, being able to use a hearing aid that provides protection against water is likely to be preferred more.



Waterproof hearing aids are also highly preferred by people that suffer from heavy perspiration during any form of physical activity, people who live in humid or wet climates, people who enjoy water related hobbies, such as fishing or boating, and people who want convenience. Therefore, the demand for waterproof hearing aids in the global market is likely to augment.



Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids to Flourish Owing to Better Performance



Behind-the-ear hearing aids are expected to rise in demand during the forecast period as they are considered ideal for majority of users with hearing problems because it causes lesser problems in feedback owing to the distance between microphone and receiver.



North America to Lead Owing to Concentration of Key Players



North America is expected to lead the global market as it has the concentration of key players operating in the global market. This region is technologically advanced due to extensive investments in research and development activities, which entitles this region to witness innovations first hand.



Key players in the market are investing in research and development activities to innovate new products with better features such as chargeable hearing aids, Bluetooth connected hearing aids, reduced wind noise, and other features.



The key player operating in the global waterproof hearing aids market are Audicus, Rion, iHEAR Medical?Inc, EarQ, HEARINGLife, Puretone, ReSound, ADCO Hearing Products, Interton, and Oticon.



