Pioneering Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Steven Svabek Offices at Orthopedic and Spine Center

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2012 -- Doctor Steven James Svabek recently set up an office at the Orthopedic and Spine Center. The esteemed orthopedic surgeon brings 20 years of expertise in orthopedic surgery and education at several prestigious hospitals (including residency, fellowship, and private practice) and an Indianapolis private practice to patients where he will focus on complex spine pathologies and surgical correction at the leading practice.



A lifelong commitment to providing superior patient care as well as continually educating himself and others has been the clear blueprint for Steven Svabek. Whether through his work as a surgeon or academic, Dr. Svabek strives to discover new innovations within the field, hone his own techniques and reduce patient suffering. “I’ve been a part of the orthopedic field as a surgeon and educator for the last twenty years, and in that time my love of learning, educating and healing has only grown,” said Dr. Svabek. “I’m excited to begin this new chapter to do all three here.”



Dr. Svabek’s many years in orthopedics have allowed him to help hundreds of patients and help educate an even greater number of future medical professionals. His 16 years of education formed the cornerstone of his success and pioneering work. His education began at the University of Kansas followed by medical school at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.



He fulfilled his orthopedic residency at New York’s Peninsula Hospital Center, which was followed by a spine fellowship at the University of Colorado where he also served as an Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Svabek then pioneered and was named Medical Director of the Spine Surgical Program at the prestigious Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin, Indiana. Doctor Steven James Svabek has also worked for such esteemed institutions as St. Luke’s Orthopedic Trauma and the American Health Network.



In 2007, Dr. Svabek established a private practice where he served the Indianapolis, Indiana community for four years before making the move to his new location. "Joining the staff at the Orthopedic and Spine Center allows me to work alongside some of the best medical professionals in the country while treating more patients in a beautiful setting," said Dr. Svabek.



About Dr. Steven James Svabek

