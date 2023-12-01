Pioneering the Future of HR Leadership in a Transforming Business Landscape

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- Leathwaite is a pivotal player in transforming and enhancing human resources (HR) leadership. Recognised for their expertise in partnering with CEOs, Boards, and HR leaders, Leathwaite's global HR team has made significant strides in securing diverse and top-tier HR and human capital talent.



During critical periods of growth, transformation, mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring, the role of HR leaders becomes ever more crucial. Leathwaite's approach in these phases is not just about filling roles; it's about shaping strategic thinking, challenging existing norms, and unlocking the potential of people and businesses, especially in times of uncertainty.



The strategic HR functions extend to developing inclusive and equitable cultures, and the significance of the HR function is increasingly acknowledged by CEOs and boards. The focus is no longer solely on traditional but diverse, high-performing teams and shaping agile workforces. Additionally, HR leaders are instrumental in developing leadership and organisational capabilities and redefining ways of working, ensuring organisations are not just surviving but thriving in today's fast-paced environment.



Leathwaite's sector-agnostic approach spans from private equity-backed firms to the FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies. This strategy enables them to unearth and attract the most impactful candidates from the most comprehensive and diverse talent pools. With a global presence through consultants in North America, Europe, and Asia, Leathwaite's HR practice is adept at attracting, assessing, and recruiting permanent and interim HR leaders across various disciplines.



Over the last fifteen years, Leathwaite has built a reputation for:

- Recruiting market-leading Chief Human Resources and People Officers.

- Advising Chief HR Officers in building first-class teams.

- Partnering with private equity firms to recruit critical HR and human capital talent for their funds and portfolio companies.

- Recruiting Partners across Human Capital consulting.



Interestingly, a recent survey conducted by Leathwaite revealed that 20% of Chief HR Officers would consider leaving their current role without another role lined up, highlighting the dynamic and challenging nature of the field. Furthermore, data and analytics were identified as the number one area for improvement in HR functions to deliver value, with 37% of respondents expecting to introduce an HR Chief Data and Analytics Officer in the next 12 months.



This data reflects a broader trend in HR - a shift towards a more data-driven and analytical approach to managing human capital. Leathwaite's commitment to understanding and adapting to these evolving trends positions them as a leader in HR recruitment, ready to meet the challenges of today and anticipate those of tomorrow.



