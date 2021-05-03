Pioption: Proffering Binary Trading Options Enabled with Fiat Money and Cryptocurrencies

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Investing capital involves some risk, which deters users from engaging with any platform. One of the reasons for the skepticism is the lack of proper trading knowledge and that of the industry, plus the platform they are engaging with. Pioption provides expert training and access to a platform for live trading for the EU markets. In addition to this, the users can also benefit from the order management facilities. Learning from the expert tutorials and client support, the users can become successful traders and brokers.



Multi-Faceted and Advantageous Trading Platform



Besides providing training and support to the users, Pioption proffers effective trading features, including flexible trading enabled with the latest and modern trading options like express trades, FOREX, etc. With Pioption, the users can trade in different fiat currencies, commodities, and cryptocurrencies enabled with an easy deposit and withdrawal system.



To ensure that the Pioption community is able to exercise the teachings, everyone can opt for a demo account to implement the training to cement their understanding of the trading. Unlike other trading channels, Pioption runs 24/7, including the weekends. This provides the users with better chances of getting better returns.



In another instance, Pioption gives the benefit of cashback and other system-generated rewards to allow the users to benefit from a low-risk and comfortable trading experience. Lastly, to ensure that the users are able to leverage from the effective industry training, Pioption also sends signals and trading indicators informing them about the market position and real-time updates.



Along with this, Pioption gives access to an AI-powered BOT to the investors who have no time to trade, can earn between 10% to 30% by an automated mechanism. For better security, the investors will also get 100% capital insurance on their investments and can even earn 60% to 90% profits from the same every month, when they are also trading. So, with or without trading, the investors have an upper hand in Pioption.



Trading with Cryptocurrencies



At present, the users can engage with Pioption's trading platform with three different cryptocurrencies. These include Ethereum (ETH), USDT, and the native PIO Token. PIO Token has a limited supply of 31,000,000 tokens. The users can get the token from the Pioption exchange. Along with this, the PIO token will also come into play to make eCommerce payments and for exchange in the game ecosystem.



Pioption is a user-friendly platform facilitating a state-of-the-art trading platform to the users enabled with a system to negative balance protection trading. In order to create a system for high-volume trading, Pioption allows the users to make revenue. They can also trade in currencies, stocks, and synthetic indices.



Criptoshib tries to keep crypto enthusiasts updated with the latest happenings and stories from the crypto world. We try to post stories about projects and people of the crypto and blockchain communities from around the world.



