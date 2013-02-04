J&S Machine Becomes Nation's Number One Distributer of Metal Fabrication Equipment

Ellsworth, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- After 90 years of experience in the industry, J&S Machine is now the nation’s number one distributer of metal fabrication equipment with an emphasis in the areas of bending and cutting.



J&S Machine’s focus on quality and reliable suppliers has allowed them to take the lead in the metal fabrication equipment business. In particular, their relationship with YLM and Tre C - two premiere companies in the pipe bender and cold saw manufacturing business – have made the company a leading name in the metal fabrication industry. Both companies offer some of the best pipe benders on the market, like the CNC rotary draw benders as well as more traditional tube benders. Aside from tube benders, J&S Machine also offers cold saws from both YLM and Tre C. Both offer excellent cutting ability, and the Tre C aluminum cold saw is “fully optimized to effortlessly cut through all types of different materials.” In addition to YLM and Tre C, J&S Machine also offers the horizontal bending press from SIMASV, which was the first company to manufacture this type of design.



Aside from their excellent selection of bending machines and cold saws, J&S Machine offers customers 24-hour sales service, in-house training for the machinery, tooling design, testing, and complete R&D assistance. Their products and services have no doubt played a pivotal role in making them the best in the business.



About J&S Machine

Headquartered in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, J&S Machine offers the best quality metal fabrication machines for any budget. The company originally began as a response to requests for machine service, upgrades, and retrofits. Today, the company focuses primarily on the sales and service of bending machines and tooling. Their network of fabrication suppliers and job shops has enabled J&S Machine to provide guidance on a variety of fabrication needs and services. For more detail please visit, www.jsmachine.com.