J&S Machines Celebrates Its 90th Anniversary

Ellsworth, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- J&S Machine, the nation’s number one distributor of metal fabrication equipment, has now been in business for 90 years due to its focus on quality supplies, reliable products, and excellent customer service.



J&S Machine offers time-tested products from companies such as YLM, Tre C, and SIMASV, all of which have been in the metal equipment industry for at least 30 years. All three companies are at the forefront of their particular industry: YLM for pipe benders, Tre C for cold saws, and SIMASV for the horizontal bending press. J&S Machine customers span a variety of industries – from aerospace engineering to commercial construction companies – so their products, particularly the “pipe benders and tube benders, fulfill a range of manufacturing needs,” according to president Joe Seibel. Due to their years of experience, J&S Machine is able to work with customers to decide on the best pipe bending solution for their budget and needs.



J&S Machine’s commitment to excellence extends into their customer service as well. They offer customers 24-hour phone service, in-house training for the machinery, tooling design, testing, and complete R&D assistance. J&S Machine also offers field service work on little notice and stock spare parts to offer the best return on investment for these machines.



About J&S Machine

J&S Machine has its headquarters in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, and is proud to offer high quality metal fabrication machines for a range of budgets. The company started as a response to an industry need for machine service, upgrades, and retrofits. Now, they have evolved into the sales and service of tooling machines and bending. As part of a vast network of fabrication suppliers and job shops, they continue to provide guidance in the way of fabrication needs and services for every customer. For more detail please visit, www.jsmachine.com.