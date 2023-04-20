Pipe Coatings Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- The report "Pipe Coating Market by Surface (Internal and External), type (Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Bituminous, Concrete), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water, Chemical Processing, Mining, and Agriculture), and Geography (2021-2026)", is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2026 from USD 7.5 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%. The market for pipe coatings has experienced significant growth, primarily due to tconsistently growing oil and gas industry, water and wastewater, and agriculture industries have boosted the demand for pipe coatings across application industries. Moreover, the significant growth of the chemical industry in developing countries and the demand for thermal management solutions are driving the pipe coatings market.



External Coating is estimated to lead the pipe coatings market in 2020

The market for external coatings is projected to be the larger and the faster-growing surface in the pipe coatings market. External corrosion is the major cause of the deterioration of the buried transmission pipelines. The installation of pipelines is costly; hence, external surface coatings play an important role in protecting these pipelines from corrosion and extending their lifespans.



Thermoplastic polymer coatings is estimated to be the leading the pipe coatings type



Thermoplastic polymer coatings are the most used type of pipe coatings. Thermoplastic polymer coatings was the largest segment in terms of value in 2020 compared to the other types of pipe coatings. The high demand for thermoplastic polymer coatings is attributed to its excellent properties and a broad spectrum of applications in various end-use industries. Thermoplastic polymer coatings are expected to rise significantly in the pipe coatings market during the forecast period.



Oil & gas is the largest end-use industry of pipe coatings.

Oil & gas is the largest end-use industry of pipe coatings. The rapid growth in the oil & gas segment drives the market of pipe coatings globally. Furthermore, properties, including superior resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and protection from chemical attacks, are expected to drive the demand for these coatings. Significant development of the pipe coatings market in all the regions can be attributed to the increased use of pipe coatings in municipal water supply, oil & gas, industrial, chemical processing, among other end-use industries.



North America is projected to account for the largest share of the pipe coatings market during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market share followed by APAC and Europe. The growth of APAC can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for pipe coatings from end-use industries, especially water & wastewater treatment and oil & gas. Furthermore, the demand for pipe coatings is mainly triggered by growing demand from oil & gas, among other end-use industries. The Alaska LNG Project is a planned liquefied natural gas export facility near Nikiski, Alaska. It is regarded as one of the largest natural gas development projects in the world. The project, which is expected to cost between 45 USD billion and 65 USD billion, will involve the building of an LNG plant, storage facility, and shipping port, as well as a 1,287-kilometer pipeline from the North Slope to the LNG facility and a gas treatment plant. This way the development in demand for chemical processing and oil & gas, as well as the growing use of pipe coatings in construction, energy, and sewage industries, are the key factors expected to drive the demand for pipe coatings during the forecast period.



Key Market Players :

A few of the key players in the pipe coatings market are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N. V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), ShawCor (Canada), and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US).