Pipe Insulation Market 2020 Trending Technology, Global Size, Regional Growth and Industry Forecast Till 2027 : Saint Gobain, Owens Corning, Rockwool International

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- The pipe insulation market is set to attain a valuation of USD 11.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6%. Pipe insulation is a protective coating used to conserve energy by minimizing heat loss, especially under extreme temperatures. The applications of pipe insulation are widespread in several industries including agriculture to chemical industries, constructions and oil rigs.



Market Drivers

The major driving force for the development of the pipe insulation market is the development of firms that requires a network of pipelines for the smooth and safe flow of inflammable material or toxic matter. The market is also driven by the increase in awareness among governments, employees and employers about the necessity to work in a hazard-free and safe environment. For instance, it is necessary to insulate pipeline while shipment of oil to prevent breakage. Heat control and energy conservation is the popularly known application having 54% of the market share.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1433



Companies profiled in the market:

Saint Gobain, Owens Corning, Rockwool International, Kingspan Group, Huntsman Group, BASF SE, Paroc Group Johns Manville, Aramcell and K- flex.



Regional Analysis

According to the reports, the Asia Pacific region is expected to market high gains in terms of market shareholding 36% of the market. This is due to the huge investments in emerging economies including India and China and newer industries are coming up. The LDPE-based pipe was introduced in Europe region for hot water and heating systems as manufacturers of the region are looking for innovative solutions.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Fibreglass

- Rock wool (Mineral wool)

- Elastomeric Foam

- Polyurethane Foam

- Others



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1433



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Industrial segment

- Oil and refineries

- district energy systems

- building & construction

- others



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Temperature control

- personal protection

- Prevention of corrosion.

- Prevent heat loss.

- Others



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pipe-insulation-market



Key Points Covered in the Report:

- Detailed overview of the Pipe Insulation market to assist clients and businesses in making crucial decisions

- Latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market

- Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export

- Trends, challenges, threats, and opportunities impacting the development and market size

- SWOT analysis of each major market player along

- In-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolios of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin

- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com