Pipe Insulation Market Size, Trend, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report 2026 : Saint Gobain, Owens Corning, BASF SE, Aramcell

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Market Size – USD 8.51 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – and research for pipe insulation market.



The recent analysis of the pipe insulation market suggested that the market is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% and is estimated to attain a market value of USD 11.28 billion by 2026. The pipe insulation consists of a protective coating over pipeline networks which will moderates the loss of heat during its flow. There are additional applications such as condensation control and prevention of freezing, sound proofing and many more. It is mandatory to insulate pipelines especially in certain industries like oil refineries and chemical manufacturing. These products use a composite of various materials that gives the specified qualities and aids in the normalized functioning of these pipes.



The market is characterised by various driving forces such as emergence of advanced industrial production as well as demand for complex consumer goods throughout the world, due to high disposable income and industrialization in countries like India and China. Along with this awareness about the vulnerability of workers has also made the regulations stringent, urging the manufacturers to install pipe insulators. The market is a favourable playground to channelize investments but it is not free from restraints. The highly volatile cost of raw materials and quality regulations have hampered the volume produced along with the inherent budgetary constraints.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1433



Key participants include:

- Saint Gobain

- Owens Corning

- Rockwool International

- Kingspan Group

- Huntsman Group

- BASF SE

- Paroc Group Johns Manville

- Aramcell

- K- flex.



Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the pipe insulation market on the basis of type, end use, applications and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Fibreglass

- Rockwool (Mineral wool)

- Elastomeric Foam

- Polyurethane Foam

- Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Industrial segment

- Oil and refineries

- district energy systems

- building & construction

- others



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Temperature control

- personal protection

- Prevention of corrosion.

- Prevent heat loss.

- Others



Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1433



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



Further Key Findings from the Report

- The market has been able to grow due to the emergence of industries like oil and food and beverages which extensively uses pipeline networks in their production processes. The stringent regulations of the government and other international authorities escalated the need for insulations.

- Research and Developments labs have been established throughout the world in order to introduce newer additional properties to the insulation cables. For example, SABIC stays strong in the market with their Foam Innovation Centre where exhaustive research developments take place.

- Complex forms of industrialization and vulnerability to industrial disasters gives rise to secure the pipeline which either hold reactive chemicals or oil which are toxic to the environment. Hence it is significant to insulate pipelines of these industries.

- The countries use pipe insulations for district cooling and district heating systems. In countries with extremely cool climates like Russia and Poland, they utilize the district heating systems and provide a large market. Whereas countries like UAE utilize the district cooling systems through pipe insulations.

- After Asia Pacific, North America holds the second largest market share, holding about 27% of the global share owing to the rapid industrialization, high disposable income and other factors.

- Brazil is an emerging market but at a relatively slower rate. There are a lot of untapped opportunities mostly due to the lack of awareness about safety measures and adoption of primitive methods of production. Hence the least share is accounted for by Latin American Countries accounting to about 2.8%



Table Of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pipe Insulation Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Pipe Insulation Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Pipe Insulation Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Rapid Industrialization

4.4.1.2. Demand for oil products

4.4.1.3. Safety regulations for industries

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Volatile Raw material cost

4.4.2.2. Availability of substitutes

4.4.2.3. Budgetary restrictions

Continued…



Access Complete Report Detailed @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pipe-insulation-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, get in touch with us, and our team will provide excellent assistance in customization of the report.



Browse More Report:

1. Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size

2. Fly Ash Market Growth

3. Facade Systems Market Demand

4. Medical Membranes Market Forecast

5. Industrial Tubes Market Demand



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370