Pipelayers and Industrial Bulldozers Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030 - Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Taishan Construction Machinery

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Pipelayers lay down the essential piping systems at construction sites. They typically lay down the pipes during the groundwork phase and provide the foundation for fluid systems. Pipelayers are available depending on the various form factors, such as winch, counterweight, boom, drawbar and blocks & hooks. Pipelayers have various functions which include roll over protection structure, ergonomically designed seat, fingertip controls, steering, machine direction, instrument panel, dash monitoring system, volt converter which supplies power and a convenient access ladder. The pipelayers main frame is built to absorb high impact shock loads and twisting forces. Technologies like product links are used to help improve overall efficiency of pipelayers, save fuel and fluids and reduce equipment wear & tear. Furthermore, one-piece all-welded chassis provides superior strength over bolted designs as well as an optimum structure for pipelayer mounting. The pipelayer market is significantly influenced by the increasing investment in infrastructure and increasing demand for smart city projects. However, lack of standardization and high production cost are major challenges for the pipelayer manufacturers.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Pipelayers and Industrial Bulldozers Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global pipelayers and industrial bulldozers market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Pipelayers and Industrial Bulldozers Market are:

Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Taishan Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Brandt Group of Companies, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Shantui Construction Machinery co.,Ltd and among others.



Pipelayers preforms the initial work of laying down the pipes included in groundwork phase which facilitates in sewage disposal, drainage of water and has several other uses. Industrial bulldozers are utilized to push large quantities of materials used in mining and other construction activities. The major driver of pipelayers and industrial bulldozers market is extensive construction undertaken worldwide. For instance, several large scale construction projects such as Sydney Metro West project and three-tower luxury residential scheme, Sky Garden, are undertaken in Australia which will help in the growth of the market. The rising demand for fast and superior quality construction with minimum human interference, have led companies to replace outdated equipment with more efficient and powerful equipment which in turn boosts the growth of this market.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Pipelayers and Industrial Bulldozers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pipelayers and Industrial Bulldozers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pipelayers and Industrial Bulldozers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pipelayers and Industrial Bulldozers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Pipelayers and Industrial Bulldozers industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



