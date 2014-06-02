Pipeline Review of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs - Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP) is a pulmonary infectionthat occurs after 48 hours of hospitalization and it was not present at the time of admission. It is the most-common infection and is usually bacterial in origin. The symptoms of pneumonia are cough, fever, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, decreased blood pressure and high heart rate.HAP is the major cause of high morbidity, mortality and cost.Intubation and mechanical ventilation (MV) are risk factors for developingHAP. The development of new diagnostic tools and therapeutic weapons is urgently needed to face the epidemic of multidrug-resistant pathogens.



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Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Pipeline Review, provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP), with latest updates. Some of the players involved in the therapeutic development for HAP are AstraZeneca, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Melinta Therapeutics, Biota Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Meiji Seika Pharma, Adenium Biotech and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.



Scope



The report provides a snapshot of the global Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs Market.

The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in the development of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

Coverage of the Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs pipeline on the basis of target, MoA, route of administration and molecule type

Latest news and deals relating related to pipeline products



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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