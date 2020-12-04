New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- The global pipeline transportation market is forecast to reach USD 26.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pipeline transportation is a crucial part of the economy as it is safe, efficient, and economical to move energy resources from exploration areas to end-users, such as airports, military bases, and others. The efficiency of the pipeline also depends on technological solutions such as automation, security, networking, control, and tracking. Pipeline transportation has several advantages such as flexibility, low operation cost, and environment-friendly.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Pipeline Transportation industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Pipeline Transportation market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Pipeline Transportation market.



The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.



The market is further segmented into product types offered in the market and their application spectrum along with key geographical regions where the market has established substantial footing and comprehensive competitive analysis.



The key companies profiled in the report include:



ABB, Aconex Limited, Alcatel-Lucent, Alstom, Siemens, ESRI, John Wood Group PLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, FMC Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and TechnipFMC plc, among others



Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Security Solution, Automation and Control, Integrity and Tracking Solutions, Network Communication Solutions, Others



Services Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Consulting Service, Managed Service, Maintenance and Support Service



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Oil and Gas, Coal, Water, Others



Pipeline Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Gathering Pipeline, Transmission Pipeline, Distribution Pipeline



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Transportation Industry, Refiners and Manufacturers, Agriculture Industry, Heating Resources



Regional Analysis of the Pipeline Transportation Market:



The report offers a comprehensive regional bifurcation of the key regions included in the Pipeline Transportation market along with production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export analysis, revenue contribution, market share and size, volume and value, and the operations of the key players located in each key regions. Along with this, the report also offers an estimated year-on-year growth rate of all the regions and their key countries along with total revenue generated by each region during the entirety of the forecast timeline (2020-2027).



The regional analysis of the Pipeline Transportation industry assesses the following crucial geographical regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Pipeline Transportation industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Pipeline Transportation market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Pipeline Transportation market.



Radical Features of the Pipeline Transportation Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Pipeline Transportation market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Pipeline Transportation industry



