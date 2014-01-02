Pipelinesupplies.com Now Offering Maloney Pipeline Spheres

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Pipelinesupplies.com, the online representative of the renowned pipeline cleaning specialist, The Hoff Company, Inc., offers a range of pipeline spheres manufactured by Maloney.



The Maloney pipeline spheres have much to offer. Specially designed and compounded for optimum resiliency, wear-resistance and long life, these products are highly efficient in displacing liquid in meter prover loops, separating liquid product, removing liquid in gas lines, among other applications.



A spokesperson for Pipelinesupplies.com adds, “Maloney Spheres will pass through short bends, properly designed tees and full-opening conduit type valves. They will pass through out-of-round pipe, will wear evenly, and can be wear-compensated by adjusting the diameter by inflation. Our heavy wall construction gives unmatched service life.”



A detailed description of these products can be read at the following link: http://goo.gl/idHR0l. Customers can also browse these products and request a quote at Pipelinesupplies.com. Apart from pipeline spheres, customers can also browse Pipelinesupplies.com for poly pigs, unicast pigs, steel body pigs, among other pipe pigging products – manufactured by some of the world’s leading brands like Canusa, Powercrete, Dupont International, Scapa, Tapecoat, Tuff 'N' Nuff, 3M, etc.



About Pipelinesupplies.com

Pipelinesupplies.com is a subsidiary of The Hoff Company, Inc. which was founded in 1969 to provide products and services to operate and maintain pipeline systems throughout the world. They are a global retailer and supplier of piping systems while also providing related installation and maintenance services. They carry a comprehensive range of Protective Coatings for pipes, Pigs & Pipeline Cleaning products, Pipeline Identification markings, Tools/Gauges/Equipment, Pipeline Rehab and repair materials, municipal utility pipeline products, and pipeline Construction Products. All the products they stock are from top manufacturers like 3M, Plidco, DU-Pont, and Goss.



To know more about them please visit: http://www.pipelinesupplies.com.



Contact Details:

6248 S. Troy Circle

Centennial, CO 80111

Phone: 1-800-736-4546 or 303-799-4545

Fax: 303-792-2412

Email: brenthoff@hoffco.com, ryonmassey@hoffco.com, donhoff@hoffco.com