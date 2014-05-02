Pipelinesupplies.com Works with Pipeline Pigging Products & Offers Internal Pipeline Cleaners or Poly Pigs

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Pipelinesupplies.com offers internal pipeline cleaners, referred to as Poly Pigs in the trade, manufactured by Pipeline Pigging Products. These are specifically constructed of flexible open cell polyurethane foam and various external wrappings. Poly Pigs possess the ability to negotiate short radius bends, ells, tees, multi-dimensional piping and reduced port valves. Also, the company has over 60 years of experience in manufacturing, research and application, and has a vast knowledge of Poly Pigs that is incomparable in the industry.



These poly pigs are slightly oversized and form a sliding seal in the pipe, which is particularly designed to remove product build up, foreign matter and loose sediment. With numerous benefits like increased pipeline carrying capacity, improved product quality, power savings by reducing pump pressure, and many others, the product proves to be highly constructive.



Poly Pigs are present in a wide variety of styles (drying, wiping and scraping) to accommodate almost any application, such as oil and gas transmission, municipal, petro chemical, pulp and paper and process piping systems.



Some of their renowned manufacturer partners are 3M, Plidco, Polyken, Goss, Sun Engineering, and many others.



Additionally, a spokesperson from Pipelinesupplies.com explains about pipeline and plant warning signs, “Signs can be made from aluminum, high density polyethylene (HOPE) or fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP). The standard thickness of aluminum is .050", for HOPE is .110"and for FRP is .125", other thicknesses are available upon request.”



About Pipelinesupplies.com

Pipelinesupplies.com is a subsidiary of The Hoff Company which was founded in 1969 to provide products and services to operate and maintain pipeline systems throughout the world. They are a global retailer and supplier of piping systems while also providing related installation and maintenance services. They carry a comprehensive range of Protective Coatings for pipes, Pigs & Pipeline Cleaning products, Pipeline Identification markings, Tools/Gauges/Equipment, Pipeline Rehab and repair materials, municipal utility pipeline products, and pipeline Construction Products. All the products they stock are from top manufacturers like 3M, Plidco, DU-Pont, and Goss.



For more information, please visit- http://www.pipelinesupplies.com.



Contact Details-

Address: 6248 S. Troy Circle, Centennial, CO 80111

Phone: 1-800-736-4546 or 303-799-4545