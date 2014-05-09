Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Piper Generalvertretung Deutschland AG - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Piper Generalvertretung Deutschland AG - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Piper Generalvertretung Deutschland AG"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about "Piper Generalvertretung Deutschland AG" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

Enhance your understanding of "Piper Generalvertretung Deutschland AG"

Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Piper Generalvertretung Deutschland AG (Piper Generalvertretung) is a supplier of small aircraft. The company operates through its three business segments including aircraft, parts and maintenance. Its aircraft segment retails new and used single engine and twin-engine aircrafts. Piper Generalvertretung's parts segment supplies aircraft parts and accessories in the general aviation field. Piper Generalvertretung's maintenance segment offers maintenance and repair of aircrafts. The company's aircraft models include Mirage, Meridian, Seneca, Matrix, Arrow, Seminole and Archer LX. It offers services in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK and Ireland. Piper is headquartered in Calden, Hessen, Germany.



Companies Mentioned



Piper Generalvertretung Deutschland AG



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