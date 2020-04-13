PiPro Private Investigators Scarborough Helps Clients to Find Scams & Frauds.

Scarborough, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- According to CPA Canada's 2020 Fraud Survey, 34% of respondents have individually been victims of fraud, with 18% saying they were victims of credit card fraud and 5% saying they were subjected to social fraud. The latter figure will likely rise as people do even more over the Internet, says Claudiu Popa, principal risk adviser at Informs a and author of The Canadian Privacy & Data Security Toolkit or Small & Mid-Size Enterprises.



As cases of the unprecedented coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increase rapidly worldwide, fraudsters are aiming to profit off people's fears by disguising as health workers in online scams. They attempt to trick individuals and firms into unveiling sensitive details or clicking on malicious links in phishing emails.



A variety of new scams — such as1-ptnwiingemails, phone calls, texts and the selling of fraudulent hygiene products— have either been adapted from previous successful scams or specifically created to target the fears of Canadians as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Scammers want to profit from consumers' fears,, uncertainties and misinformation; they are exploiting the crisis to facilitate fraud and cyber crime.



The reports amidst the coronavirus pandemic is what elevates this new category of scam among Canadians. On the flipside, scammers are good at getting raple to filathat switch to buy or click on a Iink.And people desperate for medical products, including sanitizers and nose masks, continue to respond to fake ads on online shopping sites like Kijiji.



Common examples of COVID-19 scam



Common examples of COVID-19 scam



Text/SMS Scams



The most abundant scam in Canada so far has been a text message, from a number claiming to be the Red Cross or other known charities offering free medical products such as sanitizers and face masks.



The message contains a link to a fake Red Cross website where the person is then asked to either make a payment, either for a donation or to pay for delivery of the mask.



The Canadian Red Cross has confirmed that it is not sending out any text messages or emails like this and advises anyone who gets one to delete it immediately.



Phishing emails



Scammers are disguising as national and global health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), are sending phishing emails with links claiming to provide updates on the organization's response to the COVI D-19 pandemic.



Following these instructions allows criminals to install ransomware or other software that can give them access to, or lock you out of your data.



Test Results Phone Call



Some people report receiving phone calls and voicemails from scammers pretending to be from a public health agency.



In these calls, the fraudster says the person has tested positive for the coronavirus and, to gel a prescription, must provide the scammer with their credit card and health card numbers.



Real public health officials will not ask for your credit card information.



Social Media Scams



With people spending more time online as part of their daily routine, it makes sense a good part of this will be checking in and interacting with friends and loved ones through the use of social media.



Our research suggests that while Twitter appears have seen an increased amount of misinformation and fake news about the coronavirus, it is platforms such as Facebook and Instagram that have been flooded with fraudulent advertisements shilling fake products.



How to Avoid Being Scammed? As with other fraudulent activities, it's essential to be extra careful and embrace safe practices. Here are some tips for staying safe:



- Be skeptical. Never share your details, including card or financial information by e-mail.

- Never click on suspicious links or attachments— maybe one you were not expecting.

- Ensure that your devices are protected. Keep computer anti-malware programs & anti-virus up to date.

- Follow reputable news sources such as W.H.O and Health Canada.

- Ignore ads for testing kits.



Concluding Remarks



While this article provides a brief overview of the different types of scams circulating &Sig the COVID-19anceS, there is sure to be mom, more variations out there and still yet to come



Reach out to Usman Khan, Director PiPro Private Investigations Scarborough.



