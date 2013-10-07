Piranha Wholesale Cycle Extends Inventory to Cater to Upsurge in Pit Bike Racing

Akron, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Racing and off-road competitions have acquired considerable public appeal in recent years. Though this applies to the entire range of this sport, from NASCAR to scootering, the branch gaining the most exposure over the past decade is pit bike riding. A number of factors are believed to contribute to the prevalence of pit bikes, whether for recreational or competitive purposes. Both ambitions have brought about a monumental increase in the demand for pit bike parts as well as the bikes as a whole. In order to cater to this upsurge in demand, Piranha Wholesale Cycle has recently extended their inventory.



Jack Walchuck of Piranha Wholesale Cycle confirmed, "We carry an extensive variety of parts and motors for pit bikes. We offer piranha pit bikes that are already built or the parts our customers need to build their own custom bike. Seats, controls, electrical components and pit bike motors for sale are only a few of the parts we have to offer. Regardless of what our customers are looking for, we are confident they can find it through us."



Resembling Motocross in nature, pit bike racing seems to have evolved from the small motorcycles used to traverse staging areas of actual Motocross races. Originally, the bikes used for such purposes were Honda Z50's and other similar models; however, Piranha is currently a popular bike of choice for those involved in the sport. Though pit bike racing is most popular in Southern California, the sport has gained acclaim throughout the United States and can be performed both on and off-road.



Typically popular among younger competitors, a number of factors have been attributed to the growth of pit bike racing. Price is among the most prominent feature, as pit bike frames and parts are less expensive than others. Their maintenance and repair are also more affordable than those of other bike racing genres. Pit bikes offer a lower center of gravity, shorter wheel base and reduced power delivery when compared to their counterparts as well. Each of these elements are believed to provide easier handling for beginners and younger riders. They also contribute added safety, leading to fewer injuries than the sport's predecessor.



Walchuck stated, "Our goal is to ensure our customers are able to get any bike or part they need. We are able to find even the most obscure parts. Our customers can feel free to contact our professional, knowledgeable staff by phone or email with any questions they may have."



About Piranha Wholesale Cycle

Established in 2001 during the initiation of the pit bike phenomenon, Piranha Wholesale Cycle specializes in pit bikes and their parts and accessories. Manufacturers of Piranha Pit Bikes, they also distribute over 16 other franchised brands to more than 100 countries worldwide.