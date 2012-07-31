Get Ready for Pirate Wars in Valendor

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- In the Sky Pirates of Valendor comic book series, up until this point, the leading airship has been the Rogue's Revenge. Its crew consists of Captain Tobin Manheim, Bryan Springhammer, Gearz and Shyni. Currently the independent comic book series is one issue away from completing their 2nd volume of books. In February 2013, Jolly Rogue Studios will release the collected trade paperback at TempleCon in Providence RI, featuring a painted cover by Marvel veteran artist Mark Sparacio. This debut is significant as it represents the studio’s first major release as self-publishers.



Everett and Susan Soares, publishers of Sky Pirates of Valendor have launched an IndieGoGo campaign to raise funds to publish the collected volume as well as launch their 3rd volume, sub-titled Pirate Wars.



“Our goal is to have the fleet of ships competing in the wars to be named and manned by our readers,” commented Everett Soares who created the series in 2007.



Depending on the level of contribution, fans can name a ship all the way up to starring in their own issue. The levels of contribution include:



Contributors of $10 will receive a limited edition, numbered print of the Volume 2 wrap-around cover signed by Marvel veteran artist Mark Sparacio.



Contributors of $20 will receive one of the first printed copies of Sky Pirates of Valendor: Volume 2. Contributors will also have the option of naming one of the ships to be included in Pirate Wars.



Contributors of $50 will be drawn into the comic book series as one of the participants in Pirate Wars. They will also receive a pinup of their character and a copy of the issue their character appears in.



Contributors of $100 will not only be drawn into the comic book series but will also be the captain of their very own pirate ship, named by the contributor. The contributor will also receive the original page where the ship appears and a copy of the issue they appear in.



Contributors of $500 will receive the following: 1. Will be drawn into the series as the captain of their very own pirate ship, to be named by the contributor! 2. Will receive the original page where their ship appears and a copy of the issue they appear in. 3. Will have a 10-12 page short story written and illustrated based on the backstory of their ship. The short story will be included in one of the 6 issues of Sky Pirates of Valendor: Volume 3.



Everett and Susan have also decided that 14% of the proceeds from this campaign will be donated to the victims of the Aurora, CO shooting on July 19, 2012.



The campaign will run until September 30 and contributors will be contacted in the fall of 2012 for their respective contributions. To contribute to Pirate Wars in Valendor, visit http://www.indiegogo.com/PirateWarsValendor?c=home&a=59574



For more information on Sky Pirates of Valendor, or to download digital copies of the current issues, visit http://www.skypiratesofvalendor.com.