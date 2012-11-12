Pitch Perfect Club Defines Prosperity in One Word

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Most people in the business world have heard about the importance of having an ‘elevator pitch’ – a 1-minute summary to define what you and your business are all about. Most of us have heard others’ elevator pitches too. But how many can we actually remember?



Meet Deon Newbronner and Emma Stroud who together will introduce you to ‘Stickability’ which they define as “prosperity in a word”. They will help you to perfect the art of talking about what you do to make it memorable for everyone your meet (for all the right reasons!).



Founded by Deon and Emma and launching in November 2012 is Pitch Perfect Club, an exclusive members club for executive professionals. Services will include leadership presence coaching, Myers Brigg assessments, peer-learning sessions, masterclasses and speaking events where members share their experiences with invited guests. The Pitch Perfect Club launch event will take place on Thursday 22nd November 2012 from 6.30pm at The Academy in Central London.



Deon Newbronner is an Executive Voice and Public Speaking Coach. He is a Director of Pitch Perfect Club where his main expertise lies in leadership presence coaching, public speaking and presentation skills for senior executives.



Deon has been an executive coach for commercial business and a theatre director for some 15 years, so he brings a medley of skills and experiences when providing coaching for public speaking. He has two passions in life:



- Helping people not with what they do, but how they talk about what they do



- His five month old son, William. William is also ginger.



Emma Stroud is an experienced Voice Coach and Director. She possesses expertise gained within private commercial enterprises, the public sector and the third sector. Her main areas of expertise are voice and public speaking coaching, personal development, personal branding, change management and people development.



Emma is a specialist in supporting individuals though periods of personal and professional change. She excels in empowering individual’s personal presence to allow her clients to feel more confident in various performance-driven scenarios like presenting at meetings or conferences, and sales and new business pitches.



