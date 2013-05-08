Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Pitney Bowes and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announce.



Investors who purchased shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) concerning whether a series of statements by Pitney Bowes regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On Jan. 31, 2013, Pitney Bowes Inc. announced tis fourth quarter and annual results for 2012. Pitney Bowes Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $5.12 billion in 2011 to over $4.9 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income declined from $617.48 million to $445.16 million. Among other things, Pitney Bowes Inc. also issued its 2013 annual guidance.



Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. grew from $10.41 per share On Dec. 28, 2012 to $16.20 per share on April 29, 2013.



Then, on April 30, 2013, Pitney Bowes Inc announced its first quarter 2013 results.



Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. declined from $16.40 per share on April 29, 2013, to $13.22 per share on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.



On May 7, 2013, NYSE:PBI shares closed at 15.41 per share.



