Pittsburg Steelers Express Illuminated Electric Train Set

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Steel meets when a legendary football team takes a trip you’ll never forget! It’s time to hit the tracks running with an Pittsburgh Steelers train set from Hawthorne Village. For the first time ever, this heirloom quality set brings you everything you need to enjoy the classic excitement of a real working On30-scale electric train. Featuring the Diesel Locomotive, Pittsburgh Steelers Engine and illuminated Passenger Car, this outstanding football collectible will get you into the end zone in no time. Plus, you'll also receive the FREE 16-piece track set, power pack, and the Summer Crossing Gate & Block Signal Train Accessory Set - over a $100 value.



Officially licensed by NFL Properties LLC and PLAYERS INC, this Pittsburgh Steelers train set is boldly decorated with team colors and symbols plus dramatic, full-color art of your favorite players in action. Every inch of this handcrafted football collectible is precision scaled with authentic detail - from solid metal chassis and steel alloy wheels to a Passenger Car and Diesel Locomotive that actually light up. This unique NFL football collectible is perfect for you but also makes an ultimate football fan gift. Strong demand is anticipated.



Features

This collectible Pittsburgh Steelers train set from Hawthorne Village features:

· An HO scale train set celebrating the beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, available only from Hawthorne Village

· Officially licensed by the NFL Properties LLC and PLAYERS INC

· First-ever Pittsburgh Steelers train set includes the Diesel Locomotive, Pittsburgh Steelers Engine, and Passenger Car

· Included FREE 16-piece HO gauge track set, power pack, and Summer Crossing Gate & Block Signal Train Accessory Set - together over a $100 value

· Carefully handcrafted with precision detailing and authentic features including a solid metal chassis and steel alloy wheels

· Pittsburgh Steelers train set is richly detailed with the colors and symbols of your favorite team plus dramatic, full-color art of players in action

· Locomotive headlight and passenger cars really light up for a fully illuminated display of the team's symbolic imagery

· Heirloom-quality trains are precisely scaled: train is designed to run on HO gauge track

· The perfect memorabilia to celebrate your team or give as a unique football collectible gift

· Certificate of Authenticity

· Individual train cars run on HO train track, complete oval track measures 38" x 56"; 96.5 cm x 142.2 cm



For more information, you can go here: http://tinyurl.com/ckpx7uf



David Medley

225 Sage Rd.

Louisville, Ky. 40207

Davidmedley@insightbb.com

http://tinyurl.com/ckpx7uf