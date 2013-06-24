Pittsburgh Business Times Featured Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Paul J. Gough, Digital Producer for the Pittsburgh Business Times recently reported John Hayes as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Seegrid. The Pittsburgh-based manufacturer of robotic industrial trucks said Hayes will be in charge of sales, business development, marketing and applications engineering. He joined Seegrid in 2012 as national account manager and has been partly responsible for Seegrid's strong success in 2013.



“Seegrid is the pioneer and leader in vision-guided robotic industrial trucks and we are poised to make a game-changing global impact on the material handling industry and I am very happy to be a part of this team and my new leadership role within Seegrid. I am confident that my extensive background in material handling automation has greatly impacted Seegrid and I look forward to increasing our sales efforts exponentially over the next several years,” reported John Hayes as the new Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing.



The Pittsburgh Business Times features the latest breaking business news, updated throughout the day. Subscribers can receive any email products including daily business news updates, latest news of 17 industries, dozens of popular topics from around the nation and the latest networking and marketing alerts.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell, Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500