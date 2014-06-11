Pittsburgh Matchmaking Experts Are Helping Singles Understand Their Dating Expectations

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Many people in the dating world have no idea what they want in a relationship, and because of this, they, in a sense, end up dating the same person over and over again. The truth is, if local singles have no idea what they want in a partner, they will never know where to find it, explains Pittsburgh Singles. People put a lot of time and energy into drawing up grocery lists or errands they must run, so why not put the same emphasis on creating a list of what they want and need in a romantic partner?



Many people have the idea that if they create a list of traits and qualities they want in a partner, it will take the fun and romance out of dating. However, Pittsburgh Singles matchmakers know that won’t happen because by creating a list, they’re simply narrowing down potential candidates and what they need and desire in a partner. On this list, Pittsburgh matchmakers suggest singles write out what they’re willing to compromise on, along with those things they are not willing to give on. At Pittsburgh Singles, this is what they help their clients do. Their dating professionals help them realize the traits and characteristics which are important to them, things such as being generous, ambitious, kind and caring, etc. These traits and characteristics are essential for narrowing down the search for that special someone.



Once the list has been created, daters should then compare it to previous partners and relationships to find out where they fell short—so they do not make the same mistakes again.. By knowing what they want and don’t want in a romantic partner, daters will be much better equipped to recognize when someone will fulfill their needs and desires or when someone is wasting their time.



The professional matchmakers at Pittsburgh Singles know the importance of taking time to get to know each client’s wants and desires so they can then hand-select compatible matches based those wants and needs in a relationship.



For more information, local singles can contact the matchmaking team at Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service by calling (412) 206-5449 or visiting: http://pittsburgh-matchmaking.com



About Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service

Pittsburgh Singles is a personalized matchmaking service, a friendlier and safer alternative to online dating. The matchmakers take time to get to know clients on a one-to-one level to fully learn what they’re looking for in a partner and relationship. Pittsburgh Singles matchmakers ensure the safety and compatibility of matches by running extensive background and criminal checks and utilizing their unique 72 PT Compatibility Test. This makes dating fun, safe, and enjoyable for clients.



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