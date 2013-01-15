Pittsburgh Permanent Makeup Recognized for Most Advanced and Expert Makeup Artistry in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Pittsburgh Permanent Makeup was recently recognized as Pittsburgh’s premiere permanent makeup service provider. The recognition stems from the fact that owner Tracey Englert is widely known as the best permanent makeup artist in the region. Tracey and her team offer some of the most advanced and expert makeup artistry anywhere and clients are amazed at the end result. There are many reasons to seek permanent cosmetic procedures and many go beyond pure beauty aesthetics. Those recovering from illness or accidents like burns often turn to a makeup artist to make things right, and in Pittsburgh that artist is Tracey Englert.



Part of what makes Tracey the best permanent makeup artist in Pittsburgh is her 25 years of experience working on thousands of clients and providing the full range of permanent makeup services. Pittsburgh Permanent Makeup uses the latest state-of-the-art equipment and techniques and Tracey and her staff offer each client a personalized consultation so they understand what is involved in each procedure. For Tracey it is also important to listen to what the client wants and deliver picture perfect results. The procedures are conducted in a strict sterile environment and topical anesthetics are used to ensure a virtually painless cosmetic treatment. Something that sets Tracey apart from other makeup artists and that gives her the reputation of being the best in Pittsburgh is her ability to correct badly done permanent makeup and this is one of the talents that attract many clients to her practice.



Pittsburgh Permanent Makeup specializes in many different procedures including permanent eyebrows and eyebrow correction for those who have lost their natural eyebrows for whatever reason. Each procedure is designed to complement the clients skin color, bone structure and eye shape. The same care is taken for permanent eyeliner to provide a result the client is comfortable with. Permanent lip liner is one of the more popular treatments with dozens of colors to choose from. For those who want a unique look Tracey is an expert in providing a permanent beauty mark and for the client who has a particular skin issue or unsightly scar, the practice offers skin and scar camouflage.



Those interested in learning more can visit the Pittsburgh Permanent Makeup website or call 412.335.8660 to speak to a professional at the company.