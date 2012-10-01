Pittsburgh Precision Brush Painting Announces New Landscaping and Labor Services to Improve Your Home

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- A house is a property that every owner can be proud of and would show to his or her house guests, friends, or relatives. However, some people failed to keep their houses in its most presentable appearance, a house that was once perfectly kept and a pride to flaunt around the neighborhood. Should this be one of your problems, calling a team of professionals in landscaping and offers home improvement services is the only solution.



The residents in the City of Pittsburgh are fortunate enough to have the option to avail the services of the best landscaping and painting services provider, the Pittsburgh Precision Brush Painting. And in making an effort to reach a wider range of clients, the company had recently launched their new website wherein you can easily avail their services and take a peek of their previous projects.



The company offers the following services:

- Interior/Exterior Painting

- Gutter Cleaning

- Pressure Washing

- Deck Staining

- Landscaping

- Drywall/Plaster Repairs/Installation

- Wallpaper Removal



Pittsburgh Precision Brush Painting has painter contractors that are experienced enough to do kitchen, interior/exterior commercial and house painting. They offer their professional services at very reasonable prices that can bring back the glory that was your home a few years ago, or you can just request to have it completely transformed. The company has an experienced staff and workers that are conditioned to do whatever home-improvement needs you want.



This will also save you the time to do laborious house repair and other problems that only landscaping professionals can provide the solution.



Pittsburgh Precision Brush Painting is dedicated to perform their best so that the clients can get the quality results they expect. And these services are done for a reasonable rate, making the company as the top landscape and house painting contractor you seek for.



For more information, please visit http://www.pittsburghhousepainting.com/



Company Profile:

Pittsburgh Precision Brush Painting



Address:

3509 California Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Contact info: (412) 295-8984



Email: obringer85@gmail.com



Website:



http://www.pittsburghhousepainting.com/landscaping.html



http://www.pittsburghhousepainting.com/painting.html



http://www.pittsburghhousepainting.com/wallpaperremoval.html