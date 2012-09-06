Pittsburgh Precision Brush Painting - Professional House Painting Now Available in the Pittsburgh Area

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Sometimes, we often do not pay much attention to what’s already under our nose. Such is the case in the exterior wall paints that most homes have. You would notice that homeowners very rarely take time to check if their exterior wall paints are still up to the task of making the house look presentable. Well, that is about to change.



Pittsburgh Precision Brush Painting is not one of those fly-by-night companies and has been in business for over 10 years now and caters to houses that are in need of a quick touch up or major remodeling. So you can rest assured that the job will be done professionally to your satisfaction. The said business is not just limited to external wall paintings but could also work on the walls inside your own home. What’s more, professionals who have been trained to keep a certain quality standard as imposed by the company get to handle each job. The company also ensures that estimates are delivered to clients in a timely manner, In order to do that, they spend 9 hours a day, every day of the week conducting estimate appointments. This is in line with the company’s aim to provide the kind of service that you would be 100% satisfied with.



Aside from interior and exterior painting, Pittsburgh Precision Brush Painting also provides such services as wall and plaster repairs, deck staining, pressure washing, wallpaper removal, gutter cleaning, and landscaping. Precision Brush Painting services the local Pittsburgh area, specifically Squirrel Hill, Robinson Township, Mt. Lebanon, and Wexford.



If you are ready to turn your dull house into a pretty and lively one, head to http://www.pittsburghhousepainting.com/



Contact:

Pittsburgh Precision Brush Painting

3509 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 295-8984

obringer85@gmail.com



Website:



http://www.pittsburghhousepainting.com/painting.html

http://www.pittsburghhousepainting.com/landscaping.html

https://plus.google.com/117200998552982240206/about