Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service, Matchmaking with a Magic Touch!

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- When most people hear the words “dating service” they cringe in fear. But Pittsburgh Singles isn’t just a dating service, it’s a matchmaking service catering to elite and successful professionals in Pittsburgh.



In a big city like Pittsburgh, finding love can be very difficult, especially for those professionals with busy schedules. But this is where Pittsburgh Singles comes into play. With over 25 years in the matchmaking industry, their experience speaks for itself.



Their services are perfect for people who are looking for life partners but don’t have time to do it on their own. While many other dating services rely on computerized questionnaires, with Pittsburgh Singles, clients go through an extensive interview so the matchmakers can find out everything they’re looking for in partner, which they then use to screen and match potential dates.



“Everything we do is hands on,” explains Pittsburgh Singles. The matchmakers meet individually with each client, giving them dating tips and advice, and working hard to find them genuine connections.



At Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service, they know successful professionals are busy so they have made their services as simple and straightforward as possible. They do all the hard work of date scouting for them so all clients have to do is show up and have fun while dating.



About Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service

Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service is an alternative to conventional ways of dating. The matchmakers work individually with clients to help them find that special someone they’re searching for. Introducing clients to successful singles is their #1 priority.



Single professionals interested in Pittsburgh Singles can contact a matchmaker by calling (412) 928-2500 or through their online form http://pittsburgh-singles.com



Don’t forget to mention you heard about Pittsburgh Singles in this press release!