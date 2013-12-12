Pittsburgh Singles Find Love This Holiday with Local Matchmakers!

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Dating during the holidays is tough, but local matchmaking service, Pittsburgh Singles, puts an end to those holiday blues this year!



In the midst of the current holiday shopping season, there are a lot of fabulous singles in Pittsburgh who are heading down to Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, and local malls to do their holiday shopping. Many of them are thinking, “Wouldn’t this shirt look nice on him…” or “Wow, this scent would smell great on her.” However, these holiday gifts are left untouched on the shelves because all these desirable men and women remain single over the holidays, with no one to buy these things for, so they continue on with their holiday shopping for their friends and family members—and while the joy of spending the holidays with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to, for some, the holiday season is the loneliest time of year.



But the matchmakers at local dating service, Pittsburgh Singles, know and understand the frustrations of these lonely singles during the holidays. Over their 25 years in the dating and matchmaking industry, they’ve helped many clients through the holidays. The matchmakers at Pittsburgh Singles know there are hundreds of quality singles who are ready to meet their partner, but simply frustrated because they don’t know where to turn, especially during the hectic holidays. The matchmakers at Pittsburgh Singles encourage local singles to step out of the box this holiday season and try a non-conventional way of dating if they’re serious about finding love.



A dating service like Pittsburgh Singles introduces clients to compatible singles, saving them the time and stress of looking on their own—and with the holidays being the busiest time of year, everyone could use a little extra time. And that’s what the matchmakers at Pittsburgh Singles do for their clients; spare them the time and efforts of looking for dates so they can enjoy the holidays and dating this year. Pittsburgh Singles explains that dating during the holidays doesn’t have to be hard, not with the help from one of their professional matchmakers.



About Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service

Pittsburgh Singles is a personal matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience matching compatible singles. Their personal matchmakers work one-on-one with clients to help them find that special someone.



Pittsburgh singles who are serious about dating are encouraged to contact Pittsburgh Singles Dating Service by calling (412) 928-2500 or visiting: http://pittsburgh-singles.com



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