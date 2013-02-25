Pittsburgh Tattoo Removal New Quanta Q Plus Laser System Considered Best in Class for Tattoo Removal Equipment

Bridgeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Pittsburgh Tattoo Removal is now offering the latest and best tattoo removal system on the market with the acquisition of the Quanta Q-Plus C laser system. Many consider this system the best in class and clients who have experienced the system are amazed at the results. Pittsburgh Tattoo Removal owner Tracey Englert was quick to recognize the potential of this system and the decision to purchase this system was an easy one. According to Tracey the Quanta Q Plus Laser system is the most advanced laser removal technology available today and for those in the Pittsburgh area who need to have a tattoo removed there is now this very effective method of removal.



The introduction of the system has made the company the best Pittsburgh tattoo removal service provider. The reason this new system is so effective is because it is the first ever laser system that incorporates a ruby laser. This allows the Q Plus to effectively remove black, blue, purple, yellow, green and red tattoo pigment with minimal risk of changes to the surrounding skin texture or scarring of the skin. The Quanta Q Plus system is incredibly powerful, delivering a full 15-30 joules of pulse strength which is the strongest on the market. The system also covers a wider area of skin and generates a broader spectrum of light. The inclusion of the ruby laser ensures that even the darkest colors are removed. There is no other system that can produce such amazing results.



For Tracey’s clients, the new system means less time in the chair, less pain and less damage to the skin surrounding the removed tattoo. Pittsburgh Tattoo Removal is quickly becoming the destination of choice for those who need their tattoo removed. One satisfied client recently said, “I came to Pittsburgh Tattoo Removal because I heard they had the latest laser technology. Tracey was awesome and made my tattoo removal quick and easy each time.”



Those interested in learning more can visit the Pittsburgh Tattoo Removal website or call 412.335.8660 to speak to a professional at the company.