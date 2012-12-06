Pittsburgh Tribune Announces Seegrid Among Top Robot Manufacturers Worldwide

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Kim Leonard, reported for The Pittsburgh Tribune late last month a researcher’s new interactive map of 977 robot manufacturers worldwide includes about 20 Western Pennsylvania companies, and notes Carnegie Mellon University is among 20 top universities and research labs in the industry.



The Robot Report pinpoints top industrial robot makers including Conair Group, Seegrid Corp., Aerotech and American Robot, along with seven service robot companies such as RedZone Robotics and Aethon and nine startups in the region.



Publisher Frank Tobe of Santa Barbara, Calif., said the map “displays the diversity, vigor and scope of today’s robotics industry.” Many startups and service robot companies are near CMU, he said, along with MIT, Harvard, UC Berkeley and other top schools. The map link: http://www.therobotreport.com/index.php/site/TRR-Global-Map/.



The Robot Report gathers and reports industry news, tracks the business of robotics, and has developed proprietary (ROBO-STOX™) methods to compare and report robot industry stock performance to the NASDAQ Composite Index. The Robot Report has and will continue to develop a comprehensive worldwide database of public and private companies that are participants in the robotics industry.



The Robot Report features general robotics, industrial robots, robot events, FIRST, RoboCup, VEX, artificial intelligence for robots, robot software, robot hacks, robot reviews, LEGO Mindstorms NXT, and mobile robots of all types: underwater ROVs, autonomous land sea and air vehicles, aerial UAVs and remote-controlled. The Robot Report also reports on space, military, industrial, commercial and medical robot news. The robot centric website focuses on robot products and projects, including robot and robotics technology news from Japan, Korea, Europe, Israel, the US and around the world. The Robot Report has been reporting on robot news, competitions and events since 2008.



