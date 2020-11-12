New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- The Global Pivaloylacetonitrile Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Pivaloylacetonitrile industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



Pivaloylacetonitrile is a chemical that is crucial in the synthesis of isoxazole, which is the main constituent of herbicides. However, the industry is consolidated as the two major producers, Jinbang Medical Chemical and Tianyi Chemical, are from China. Other competitors, like the Dow Company that hails from Michigan, U.S., are present though they do not possess a similar market share. The technology or process of how this chemical is made is discussed in the report as well.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Jinbang Medical Chemical, Tianyi Chemical, Dow Chemicals.



The Pivaloylacetonitrile industry is segmented into:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Less than 98%

More than 98%



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Pesticide

Pharma

Others



Regional Outlook of Pivaloylacetonitrile Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Pivaloylacetonitrile market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



