Pivot Digital Reaches Out to Australian Businesses with Free One-hour Marketing Workshops

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- Pivot Digital, an innovative boutique digital agency based in Sydney is doing their part to educate business in Sydney and throughout Australia about online marketing with free one-hour workshops. The search engine optimisation Sydney firm hopes to educate more Australian businesses about the practical applications of intersecting branding, Web design and overall online marketing to reach and convert their target demographics.



Despite the ubiquity of online marketing as a cornerstone of doing business in the new millennium, many businesses are woefully unaware of how to identify and capitalize on the tools of SEO and Website optimization. As experts in coupling strategic marketing tactics with Website development and online marketing services, Pivot Digital has dedicated their time to helping businesses get up to speed. “Since the success of internet marketing consulting initiatives come down to planning, we have to invest the time in assessing where businesses are at and help them see the potential of online marketing, which is what the free workshops are about.” said Pivot Digital Managing Director Alisdair Blackman.



In just three short years, the online marketing Sydney consultancy has delivered more than 200 integrated marketing and Web projects for clients ranging from small businesses to large corporations. These clients have spanned numerous industries including technology, health, retail, travel, finance and government among others. The unifying theme has been working closely with each client to provide online marketing plans with a strategic business framework coupled with highly innovative technological tools and design, flawless execution and thorough tracking.



The firm provides a wide range of creative and branding services that go hand-in-hand with online initiatives. In addition to SEO and Web design, the highly experienced team is well versed in disciplines spanning everything from logo design and corporate identity to print advertising and corporate communications. “The internet marketing Sydney experience today is one of cross platform communication with print, online and audiovisual mediums working seamlessly, which is something many businesses have yet to see let alone harness,” explained Blackman.



About Pivot Digital:

Pivot Digital specializes in coupling strategic marketing tactics with Website development and online marketing services. By first studying each client’s business, the agency can assess the strategic applicability of a range of marketing tactics for the agreed upon objectives, then utilize its massive tool set to create innovative plans that yield the best ROI. The firm also creates projection modeling that provides estimates on traffic volumes, conversion rates and revenues to give clients a specific picture of investment verses return geared to long-term growth. For more information, please visit http://www.pivotdigital.com.au/