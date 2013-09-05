Pivot Point Giant and Other Hair and Beauty Pioneers Honored at 2013 RIAH Awards Ceremony in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Expect something uniquely serendipitous to happen on September 8th, as the RIAH Academy of Chicago premiers the 2013 RIAH Awards event. Beauty industry professionals, cosmetology students, and style centric attendees will walk the red carpet and meet industry icons. The style studded soirée will take place in the historical Bronzveille neighborhood at the Harold Washington Cultural Center located 4701 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A VIP Reception will begin at 5pm, show time is from 7pm-9pm. Tickets can be purchased through the website at http://www.riahawards.com



This purpose-laden production pays homage to prominent professionals of the hair care industry whose creativity; innovation, and exceptional entrepreneurship have helped paved the way for current day stylists. In keeping with this year’s theme: “Deeply Rooted”, 14 designated honorees will receive the 2013 RIAH Pioneer Award. The Pioneer Award is given to individuals who are recognized for their incomparable contributions that have become firmly ingrained in the spirit of today’s fashion, beauty and pop culture.



A VIP reception with a twist, will kick off the evening’s haute happenings with a pop-up blogger hair meet-up, hosted by texture and technique team; 2CurlsInAPod. Attendees will take virtual a tour- de-tresses, and walk the hall of hair highlighting some of the most sought after looks throughout the years. Long-time Chicago media maven, Bonnie Deshong and Grammy Award winning singer, Tarrey Torae, will host the show. New York clothing designer, Sheila Rashid will fire off a fierce fashion presentation wrapped with a live performance by Dee Alexander and the Evolution Trio. “This year’s event is meant to position the RIAH Academy as an industry leader who is demonstrating how brand that connect with the beauty industry are engaging consumers cross culturally,” explains Al Johnson, Founder of RIAH Academy.



To learn how you can submit a solon owner, a hair care educator, someone you know or a self-entry to be considered for next year’s award, visit, http://www.riahawards.com. For marketing inquiries, contact: riahacademy@gmail.com. For media inquiries contact: Heidi Pearson, hpprc7@gmail.com



About The Riah Awards

The Riah Awards is an event, specifically designed as a tribute for the pioneers of the hair industry to have their opportunity, their recognition and moment to SHINE.