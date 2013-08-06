Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- With a goal of $38,000 a company out of Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to bring their brainchild called Pixicle to market. Using an Android or iOS device Pixicle will take the small screen smartphone version of a picture up to epic proportions by enabling them to be viewed on any television. “Pixicle is the answer for anyone who’s tired of having their smartphone passed around the room when they want to share their photos with friends. No more crowding around to get a glimpse.” said Norman Lai, CEO and Founder of Pixicle TV. The product will wirelessly beam photos to a consumer’s television, share them with friends worldwide, and print hard copies all with the push of a button.



Pixicle is a small device that one plugs into the HDMI input on the back of any television which allows a connection to the user’s iPhone or Android smartphone via a free app. The product makes photo sharing as easy as plugging in Pixicle, giving a WiFi password, starting the app, and viewing pictures immediately on the television’s big screen. Making the sharing experience even more enjoyable, if someone else in the group wants to show their photos the original user can simply stop the app on their phone in order to give the next person an opportunity using the same afore mentioned steps.



The innovative company will launch a second phase of the product to enable users to print photos right from the convenience of the Pixicle app. “We’re working with several major retailers to make it easy to get photos, even Instagram photos, printed at local photo labs.” added Lai. Users will utilize this handy option just by hitting print on the desired photo. Pixicle will then use their smartphone’s GPS to select one of their print lab partners who will have the photo printed within an hour guaranteed. Pixicle will have over 8,000 print locations available to their customers in the US and Canada.



Pixicle is located in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada and is made up of three co-founders who work daily to develop innovative applications that will enhance user’s daily lives. Having already spent 18 years in the development of enterprise level custom applications, the team brings years of experience to the table and aims to create the best possible products for other people like them.



