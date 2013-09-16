Pizazz Sweets Announces Aid with Parties and Gift Giving

Lake Oswego, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Pizazz Sweets, an online dessert bakery, has officially announced it is ready to help customers and clients with parties and gift giving this holiday season.



The idea came about when Pizazz Sweets recognized the difficulties individuals have in throwing parties and preparing for the holidays, especially pertaining to food. The company is currently taking orders for the holidays, and is dedicated to helping with the winter treats and desserts for parties and dinners.



Many people choose to give food or desserts around Christmas time and other holidays, and in order to help save their customers time, Pizazz Sweets will bake and individually package hand held desserts and sweets for customers to purchase as gifts to their family and friends.



The Oregon-based company is locally famous for its custom hand held desserts which are made from scratch. Pizazz Sweets prides themselves on using the finest fresh, local and seasonal ingredients which include Bob’s Red Mill flours and gluten free products, Madagascar vanilla, cage free eggs, illy espresso, butter, Guittard chocolate, as well as farmer’s market vegetables and fruits to help support the local economy.



"Our business is built on quality.” said co-owner Barbara J Wood in a recent interview. “We use high quality, fresh ingredients from local markets and we make all our products from scratch.”



Additionally, Pizzaz Sweets will be offering baking camps over the holiday season for those who would like to make sweets themselves. The baking and decorating classes are for children age 6 and up (4-6 per students class) and adults (3-9 students per class). The Portland baking classes are held in the company’s bakery located at 18305 Timbergrove Court in Lake Oswego, OR 97035 and are taught by Barbara J. Wood and/or her staff.



For more information about Pizazz Sweets for parties or gift giving, or Portland baking classes, visit their website at www.PizazzSweets.com.



About Pizazz Sweets

Pizazz Sweets is an online dessert bakery specializing in custom, hand sized desserts made from scratch, and boasts the best desserts in Portland. The company uses quality, local ingredients and focuses on a business model built on quality.



For additional media inquiries, contact the company at



Pizazz Sweets

Owner: Barbara J. Wood

18305 Timbergrove Court

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Phone: (503) 680-0036

URL: www.PizazzSweets.com

Email: info@PizazzSweets.com