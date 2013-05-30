Pizazz Sweets Now Accepting Online Orders and Shipping Nationwide

Lake Oswego, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Pizazz Sweets, an online dessert bakery, has officially announced it is now accepting online orders and shipping nationwide.



The company is locally famous for its custom hand held desserts which are made from scratch. Pizazz Sweets uses the finest fresh, local and seasonal ingredients which include Bob’s Red Mill flours and gluten free products, cage free eggs, Madagascar vanilla, butter, Guittard chocolate, illy espresso, as well as farmer’s market vegetables and fruits to help support the local economy. Additionally, the company specializes in French macaroons, cake pops, cupcakes, cheesecakes, cookies and pie tarts. Finding a way to ship nationwide without adding a plethora of preservatives was a challenge; however after years of research they have accomplished their goal.



"Our business is built on quality.” said co-owner Barbara J Wood in a recent interview. “We use high quality, fresh ingredients from local markets and we make all our products from scratch. We have found a way to accept orders online and ship nationwide without compromising the quality. We also make sure those with specific dietary requirements can enjoy our products.”



Pizazz Sweets also bakes gluten free desserts for those who have gluten allergies, as well as vegan desserts. In addition, delicious sugar free desserts are made for those who are diabetic or cannot digest sugars. These specialty products are also available online and can be shipped nationwide.



Baking and decorating classes are also offered through Pizazz Sweets at their local bakery in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Classes are held regularly and are affordable, ensuring everyone has the same opportunity to learn.



The company’s decision to offer products online with nationwide shipping supports the company’s mission to provide high quality products, and also offers a new platform for the company to promote and expand their products.



For more information about Pizazz Sweets, or to purchase their custom hand size desserts online and take advantage of nationwide shipping, visit their website at http://www.Pizazzsweets.com.



About Pizazz Sweets

For additional media inquiries, contact the company at



Pizazz Sweets

Barbara J. Wood

Email: info@PizazzSweets.com

18305 Timbergrove Court

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

URL: www.PizazzSweets.com