Pizazz Sweets Now Offering Summer Baking Camps

The company is locally famous in the Oregon area for its custom hand held desserts which are made from scratch. Pizazz Sweets prides themselves on using the finest fresh, local and seasonal ingredients which include Bob’s Red Mill flours and gluten free products, Madagascar vanilla, butter, Guittard chocolate, cage free eggs, illy espresso, as well as farmer’s market vegetables and fruits to help support the local economy.



"Our business is built on quality.” said co-owner Barbara J Wood in a recent interview. “We use high quality, fresh ingredients from local markets and we make all our products from scratch. We have found a way to accept orders online and ship nationwide without compromising the quality. We also make sure those with specific dietary requirements can enjoy our products.”



The new Pizzaz Sweets Portland Baking Camps are intended for children ages six to twelve, with no more than six children in each class, ensuring every child receives the highest quality individual instruction. The children are taught how to bake and decorate their own personalized desserts from scratch, and each day they will bring home samples of the goods the made that day.



Sessions take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. The cost of the camp is $195.00 per session, and includes all supplies, equipment, and a nutritious daily snack. The camp offers three sessions: In Session 1 the children make Push-Pops, Petite Fours and sugar cookies, in Session 2 they make Sweets on a Stick, Hand Pies and Brownie Pops, and in Session 3 they make Pie Pops, mousse cups and homemade cookies. Parents can choose any or all session(s) for their children.



For more information about Best Desserts in Portland, Pizazz Sweets bakery camps or Portland baking classes, visit their website at http://www.Pizazzsweets.com.



About Pizazz Sweets

Pizazz Sweets is an online dessert bakery specializing in custom, hand sized desserts made from scratch, and boasts the best desserts in Portland. The company uses quality, local ingredients and focuses on a business model built on quality.



For additional media inquiries, contact the company at



Pizazz Sweets

Owner: Barbara J. Wood

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Phone(503) 680-0036

URL: www.PizazzSweets.com

Email: info@PizazzSweets.com