According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research the competitive scene seems to be intensely fragmented in the global pizza box market. Key players are anticipated to center around the packaging solutions to increase market share. In any case, emergence of local firms owing to negligible obstructions is anticipated to heighten the market competition. Some of the leading key players in the global pizza box market are WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Georgia Pacific LLC, and DS Smith Plc. In the coming years, organizations are probably going to indulge into creating renewable packaging solutions as governments over the globe are stressing on decreasing carbon emission.



The global pizza box market was estimated to be of worth US$2,223.0 mn back in 2016. During forecast periods from 2017 to 2025, the global market is evaluated to project a CAGR of 4.6%.



The 10-15 inch medium size box is dominating the entire pizza box market with share of around half of the global market, however, the pizza slice boxes come out to be the rapidly developing segment. Regionally, Europe and North America nations are estimated to lead the global pizza box market, before 2025, as far as both volume and value are concerned. The North America pizza box market is assessed to surge at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period owing to the expanding consumption of pizza in the region and rise in disposable income.



The global pizza box is principally being driven by the changing ways of life that are being managed by consumption of packaged food and fat food. Developing number of individuals for pizzas have been at the specific focus of surging demand for pizza boxes.



The market is as well supported by the mushrooming pizza joints all over the world. The increasing number of independent pizza outlets and pizza-joint chains have additionally stirred the development of the global market. Besides, the accommodation of various packaging sizes has additionally set off a demand for pizza boxes in different sizes. Throughout the years, the size, shape, look, and the aesthetic of a pizza box have secured a vital part in giving the positive direction of the global market.



In any case, the market for pizza boxes faces a couple of hindrances. The developing acknowledgment among purchasers about living and eating healthy food is likely to negatively affect the general market. The especially notable expense of the manufacturing folded pizza boxes is likewise anticipated that would be one of the drawbacks for the entire market. In spite of the limitations, the market will have a plenty of chances as the world will keep seeing more youthful ages slanted towards eating junk food. Emergence of well-known pizza brands in developing nations in the world will likewise bring about increased demand for pizza boxes.



This analysis is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled, "Pizza Box Market (Whole Pizza Boxes - (5-10 Inch (Small), (10-15 Inch (Medium), and 15 Inch and Above (Large)) and Pizza Slice Boxes; Material - Corrugated Paperboard (B-flute, E-flute, and F-flute) and Clay Coated Cardboard; Print - Printed Boxes (Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, and Screen Printing) and Non-Printed Boxes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025."



