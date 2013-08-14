Pizza - US, UK - July 2013 Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- US Pizza Market:



The biggest competition for frozen pizza brands is consumers’ return to restaurant pizza as spending power revives alongside the recovering economy. Frozen brands must work harder to improve the quality of their products so that they can better compete with restaurant pizza. Doing so will require improving recipes, variety, and healthfulness, as well as the addition of side dishes that fit the same criteria.



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/pizza-at-retail-us-july-2013-report.html



UK Pizza Market:



Although the pizza market has been fairly reliant on commodity inflation and the thriving chilled sector for underlying growth, this report identifies tangible NPD opportunities to potentially encourage stronger volume growth and expand the user base. These include a clear demand among parents for pizza designed for children, strong interest in gluten-free and microwaveable pizzas and – in the wake of the horsemeat scandal – an appetite for British –sourced meat in toppings, peaking among the lower usage yet fast-growing over-65s demographic.



View Full Report with TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/pizza-uk-july-2013-report.html



Find More Reports Related to Food: http://www.researchmoz.us/food-market-reports-118.html



About Us:

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com/