PJC Electrical Services Offers Their Electrical Services in Berkshire

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Electricity is one of the utmost essential necessities for humans throughout the World. It is the manmade equivalent of Natural resources such as air, water and soil. Apart from furniture, nearly everything in residential, commercial and rental properties depend on electricity to run. PJC Electrical Services is an electrical contractors firm that facilitates unhindered functioning of electrical systems and appliances as result of professional service by its team of local electricians. It is a small family-run company in Twyford, Reading. However, the electrical contractor engages sheer expertise when it comes to service. The technicians meet the criteria set to provide professional service. They provide service mainly throughout Berkshire but accept orders from outside the district.



The locality of PJC Electrical Service offers assurance of quick and efficient service to the residents, renters and businessmen in Berkshire. Besides, the electrical contractor is registered to National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC) and provides dedicated service of high standard to its customers. The adaptable and efficient approach of the company towards electrical contracting has helped it build the reputation that it enjoys and the customer-base that it boasts of. PJC Electrical Services provides installation and repair services categorised as commercial, residential and rental properties.



PJC Electrical Services is capable of full installation and maintenance service for commercial properties such as offices, warehouses, factories and shops. It provides dedicated engineering service that covers all the need from portable appliance testing to full system inspection testing in any commercial place. The company assigns an experienced electrician Reading so that the operational objective and need of the building can be correctly understood. Energy monitoring and sustainability, air conditioning and/or ventilation systems, gas installations and appliances, heating and pressurised systems, emergency lightings, security systems and fire protection systems are also included within the fold of PJC Electrical Services.



Domestic electrical services by PJC cover everything need from installation of a bulb to rewiring for the whole property. In attempt to make its services more meaningful and valuable to homeowners, the electrical contractor offers plumbing too. Thus, from blown-out fuse, out-of-work freezer, leaking tap and Gledhill boiler repair to installation of central heating system, every need can be met by hiring technicians from PJC Electrical Services.



Landlords can make sure that all gas and electrical fittings and appliances are in good working condition and safe in accordance with relevant legislation compliance. PJC Electrical Services provides electrician Wokingham for fire risk assessment, Landlords Safety Certificate, fuel boiler service, electrical fixed wiring test, etc. Electrician can be hired via online form or on the phone.



About PJC Electrical Services

PJC Electrical Services is a family-run electrical contractor firm that provides installation, maintenance and repair services in Berkshire. It is located in Twyford, Reading and provides service for domestic, rental and commercial properties. The company is certified by NICEIC.



Website: http://www.pjc-electrical.co.uk



For Media Contact:

Company: PJC Electrical Services

Website: http://www.pjc-electrical.co.uk