PJ's Panels Announced Their "Accident Not at Fault" Crash Repair Package for Vehicles

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The Manager of service repairs for PJ’s Panels, Sandra McMahon stated that large insurance companies lose sight of quality repairs, and instead focus on low-cost, bulk repairs, and are not taking into consideration the consumer’s input and needs as well.



Under Victorian Law, it states that a “Not at Fault” driver has the right to choose which repair facility is used when their vehicle is in an accident, instead of the insurance company’s choice. This is where the new “Accident Not At Fault” repair package comes into play. It is created just for those “not at fault” drivers and vehicle owners to ensure they get the best of repairs, in quality craftsmanship and value, Mrs. McMahon stated.



PJ’s Panels has been in business for almost 25 years and is considered a reputable company in the industry and South East Melbourne’s best when it comes to vehicle repairs. They are dedicated to their long standing success which they have achieved by giving the best quality service and repairs. They make sure that when they repair a vehicle, when it is back on the road, the owner will not see any sign it was even repaired to begin with. They also do classic car restorations.



Just remember, that if the accident is not anyone’s fault, the choice of who repairs the vehicle is the vehicle owners choice and it is not mandatory to use the choice of the “at fault” insurer’s nominated vehicle repair company. It also is the obligation of the “at fault” insurer’s to pay all expenses, so choosing only the best makes this a wise decision. This can guarantee that the value of the vehicle is not reduced and the individual won’t have lingering problems down the road, which can happen with cheap repairs.



This “Accident Not Your Fault” package is also inclusive with free towing and a rental vehicle to drive, similar to their own. Vehicle owners will have peace of mind they are getting the best repair service available. How will they know they are getting the best? PJ’s takes the stress out of the situation as they have their own insurance and legal team who take care of everything.



When you use the “Accident Not Your Fault” package, all will receive quality repairs that are guaranteed with the best workmanship available as well as superb customer service.



In order to take advantage of the “Accident Not At Fault” and smash repairs Melbourne package vehicle owners should contact them via the Quote Hotline at (03) 9701 6098. They will guide their clients from there and they will be in good hands.



PJ’s Panels is located at 78 Popes Road, Keysborough, Victoria, 3173 and services the Melbourne area. You may contact them at (03) 9701 6098 or via email at info@pjspanels.com.au or go online and visit their website at http://www.pjspanels.com.au/.



Company Contact : Mrs Sandra McMahon

Company Email: info@pjspanels.com.au

Company Phone : +61 3 9701 6098