PL Success Team Introduces an Innovative Automated Recruiting System for the Average Person

Romeoville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The Pure Leverage Success Team (PL) has activated their newest and most innovative system, the 3-Step-Profitz automated recruiting system. This new system was created by a professional internet marketer and is designed to help the average person understand how to generate significant income using the internet. The most significant aspect of the system is that those who use it do not have to be either technically savvy or a marketing expert.



Pure Leverage founder Joel Therien is excited about his latest development and the 3-Step-Profitz system was designed with a complete funnel that allows it to integrate fully with Pure Leverage. Therien is an established and highly successful entrepreneur and those in the internet marketing industry stand up and take note when he releases a new product. He has worked with established marketers like Mike Filsaime, Russell Brunson, Daegan Smith and more who flock to his systems because they pay out 100% recurring commissions. Already the new 3-Step-Profitz system is getting a lot of buzz in the industry.



Those who decide to become members of the 3 Step Profitz System will be given access to a private member area where they get numerous resources, swipe files and other marketing tools. The system also includes a Facebook Mastermind group which is a community for members that provides ongoing support and that allows established members to help and mentor new members so that they can get their business off the ground and grow it to ever increasing heights.



For members perhaps the most important aspect of the system is the support they receive from the Pure Leverage Success Team. The team leaders believe that it is crucial for new members to have proven and established programs to learn from and they provide new members with full access to their years of experience. Members have instant access to unique marketing tools that help build and grow their business at a very fast pace. The system gets its name from the fact that the lead conversion process has been simplified into three simple steps that are already proven to be effective sales mechanisms.



3-Step-Profitz was created by Pure Leverage Success Team to help aspiring entrepreneurs succeed with Pure Leverage Program. It also includes tools and ongoing training that will accelerate members' Pure Leverage business growth.



