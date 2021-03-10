Placa De Par, a Hair Straightener That Makes Hair Look Stunning

Piatra Neamt, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- EDINO, a popular brand in consumer goods is pleased to present Placa de Par, a hair straightening brush backed by Nano titanium ceramic coating which distributes heat evenly without affecting the hair. Priced at 109.99 lei, this is an easy to use straightening tool available at the best price when compared to its counterparts in the market. The professional hair straightener from Geemy offers salon like hair and one can sport their favorite look with beautiful hair. The Geemy straightening plate is made up of high quality PTC to support the nano titanium ceramic coating. Regardless of the color, the kind of strand and its width, this tool can contribute to shiny straight hair in no time.



The Place de Par hair straightener can also be used by professional hair stylists. The temperature control button allows users to control the heat as per their convenience. Using a straightener could damage the hair. And many people go to salons to get their hair straightened. They use expensive methods to straighten their hair. However, Geemy's hair straightener is a cheap and best alternative to achieve salon like hair right at home. So, those who are looking at making their curly and wavy hair straight, this tool is a musty try. Available with a limited period discount offer, customers might want to grab it soon before the stock gets over.



To know more visit https://edino.ro/placa-de-par/



About https://edino.ro/

Kuala Gold SRL is a company that offers quirky and functional products in phone accessories, pet care, beauty, health and sports, house and garden, kitchen, personal care, car accessories, bed linen, toys and baby care categories.



Media Contact



Kuala Gold SRL

Address: Romania, Piatra Neamt, Neamt Strata Drags Voda 125 Zip 610054

Phone: 0748082107

Website: https://edino.ro/placa-de-par/