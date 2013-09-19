Placed out Set to Revolutionise Local Events

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Placed Out looks set to solve the frustration of finding things to do locally. The self-labelled “Wikipedia of places, events and performers” could be the next big thing. Users can follow everything from local bars, clubs and restaurants to bands and comedians. Their newsfeed then gets populated with personalised upcoming events and offers.



Talking about the project, founder of Placed Out, Dan Kingston said “This is like nothing else out there. It’s an incredibly powerful platform that will only get stronger as the user base grows. It’s a massively ambitious project, but we believe it can be the central hub for all places and events.”



Comparisons have been drawn to other websites such as songkick, however Placed Out provides a unique perspective – all data is user-contributed, and there is no limitation to music. All varieties of events can be added; from comedy nights to quiz nights or even local pool tournaments - simply tag the event to help other people find it.



The new website also comes with a powerful search, helping people find useful things such as bars with Sky Sports and a big screen or events for niche interests.



The events market is becoming increasingly competitive, with Facebook amongst others increasing their attention. However with its sole focus on places and events, Placed Out is the exciting new entry and could be the one to watch.



About Placed Out

Placed Out was founded in 2012 by Dan Kingston. Dan studied Computer Science at the University of Warwick before working for some of London’s brightest web companies. Dan also has a strong business background, previously working as an ACA qualified accountant and auditor in Central London.



Placed Out believes finding local things to do should be easy for everyone. By combining cutting-edge technology with user-contributed data and a familiar follow system, Placed Out is the most powerful events solution on the web.



Media Contact

Dan Kingston

dan@placedout.com

London

http://www.placedout.com/