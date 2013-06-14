PlacesToVisitInCalifornia.org Releases List of the Best Places to Visit in California

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- California is the most populous state in America and it’s also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. From the celebrity-packed hills of Hollywood to the towering redwood forests of Northern California, the state has plenty of things for visitors to see and do. In fact, with so many things to see and do, few people manage to fit everything into one trip.



One website, PlacesToVisitInCalifornia.org, has been gaining an online following for helping people identify the best places to visit in California. PlacesToVisitInCalifornia.org calls itself “the ultimate resource for places to visit in California” and features a selection of top tourist attractions throughout the state.



Some of the attractions – like the San Diego Zoo and Hollywood Walk of Fame – are well-known and popular. Others, like the Wave House in San Diego, are not as widely known. The goal of the site is to give California visitors all the information they need to plan out their next vacation – or simply find an afternoon activity.



Of course, tourists aren’t the only ones who can use the website. Native California residents may be surprised at the number of things to do in their own backyards. Most Los Angeles residents know about Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, for example, but they may not know the hidden shops, restaurants, and hotels in that area.



As a spokesperson for PlacesToVisitInCalifornia.org explains, the website wants to show multiple sides of California:



“Visitors from out-of-state and out-of-country often think of California as a star-studded, beach-loving paradise. While that’s obviously a major part of California’s culture, there are so many more things to see and do in the state. Outside of the big cities, visitors can see wild animals in San Diego’s Safari Park, for example, or check out the majestic beauty of Yosemite National Park.”



On the homepage of PlacesToVisitInCalifornia.org, visitors can learn about the top tourist attractions in the state and the best places to see and visit. The homepage also lists some of the best beaches across the state along with basic maps of popular tourist spots. Once visitors are ready to learn about a specific attraction, they can do so by clicking on that attraction on the right hand side of the page.



The list of attractions includes everything from SeaWorld to Disneyland to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It also includes sporting events like the San Diego Chargers NFL football team as well as the San Diego Wave House, a popular manmade wave pool located on trendy Mission Beach in San Diego.



